Asante Kotoko holds emergency meeting with staff over recent struggles

The Asante Kotoko Interim Management Committee (IMC) has disclosed in an official statement that they convened an urgent meeting with the coaching team, under the leadership of Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, to address the club's recent poor form.



The decision to hold this meeting was influenced by the team's underwhelming display, resulting in a drop from third to ninth place in the Ghana Premier League standings.



In response to the concerns raised by fans regarding the club's current situation, Kotoko issued a statement on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.



The IMC acknowledged the supporters' apprehensions, stressing their shared disappointment with the team's performance and deeming it unacceptable.



"To achieve this objective, several measures have been implemented, including an emergency meeting with the coaching staff and not the removal of the head coach," the statement read.



The committee reiterated its commitment to effecting a rapid turnaround in the club's fortunes, with the aim of tackling the existing challenges.



Despite the uncertainty surrounding Prosper Ogum's future, the club's leadership remains hopeful about his capacity to reverse the recent poor form of the Porcupine Warriors.