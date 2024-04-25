Asante Kotoko lacks leadership skills - Gabriel Opoku Ware

Sports News of Thursday, 25 April 2024

Gabriel Opoku Ware, a former defender for Asante Kotoko, has expressed his concern about the lack of leadership within the current squad.



He believes that this is the reason behind the team's underwhelming performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.



Asante Kotoko has only managed to secure two victories out of their ten matches, placing them in 10th position on the league table with 36 points, just five points above the relegation zone.



Opoku Ware shared his thoughts during an interview with Kessben FM.



He emphasized the importance of having a leader on the field who can guide and control the team during matchdays.



According to him, although the players are performing well individually, there is a clear lack of leadership when they are on the pitch.



Given that Asante Kotoko has a young squad, Opoku Ware believes that an experienced player should be appointed to take charge and provide guidance during matches.



Drawing from his own experience, Opoku Ware mentioned that when he was a young player at Kotoko, it was the presence of experienced players that helped him settle in and perform better.



He suggests that the team should consider this going forward.



Asante Kotoko now faces a challenging task as they prepare to take on Medeama on matchday 28 of the Ghana Premier League.



The match will be held on Saturday afternoon at the Tarkwa Akoon Community Park.