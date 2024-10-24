You are here: HomeSports2024 10 24Article 1997843

Sports News of Thursday, 24 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Asante Kotoko players are fitter, better than Black Stars players - Charles Taylor

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Charles Taylor Charles Taylor

Ghana Premier League icon Charles Taylor has voiced strong criticism regarding the Black Stars' performance, asserting that players from Asante Kotoko are in superior physical condition and more skilled than those on the national team.

His comments followed the national team's lackluster results in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

During an appearance on Angel TV,

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment