Asante Kotoko players are fitter, better than Black Stars players - Charles Taylor

Sports News of Thursday, 24 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana Premier League icon Charles Taylor has voiced strong criticism regarding the Black Stars' performance, asserting that players from Asante Kotoko are in superior physical condition and more skilled than those on the national team.



His comments followed the national team's lackluster results in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.



During an appearance on Angel TV,



Read full articleTaylor expressed frustration over the ongoing reliance on foreign-based players, despite coach Otto Addo's inclusion of two locally-based athletes in the latest squad.



He argued that Kotoko players not only exhibit better fitness but also demonstrate more consistency compared to their Black Stars counterparts.



Taylor stated, "If we provide local players with opportunities, they will perform well for the nation. For instance, if Justice Blay isn't fit for the Black Stars, then he shouldn't be considered for Asante Kotoko, as Kotoko holds a higher status than the national team."



He highlighted that the regular match schedule in the Ghana Premier League keeps Kotoko players in peak condition, unlike Black Stars players who often face irregular playing time abroad.



He pointed out, "While Black Stars players participate in matches sporadically, Kotoko players compete nearly every weekend, making them fitter and more capable.



How many Black Stars players are consistent starters at their clubs?" Taylor also called for increased chances for locally-based players, especially those from the CHAN team, to earn spots in the senior national squad.



He concluded by noting that despite criticisms regarding the CHAN team's failure to qualify, there are players within that squad who could thrive in the Black Stars, advocating for greater competition within the team.



Currently, the Black Stars sit third in Group F with only two points after four matches, with upcoming qualifiers against Angola and Niger next month.