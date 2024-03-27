You are here: HomeSports2024 03 27Article 1926101

Asante Kotoko’s Steven Mukwala scores in Uganda draw with Black Stars

Steven Mukwala, the striker for Kumasi Asante Kotoko Sporting Club, found the back of the net for Uganda in their 2-2 draw against Ghana's Black Stars.

This goal was scored during an international friendly match held in Morocco, where both teams were eager to secure a victory after missing out on one in their previous games.

Uganda suffered a 4-0 defeat against Comoros, while Ghana lost 2-1 to Nigeria. The game started off well, with Black Stars defender Jerome Opoku scoring a header in the sixth minute.

However, Mukwala equalized the score in the 22nd minute, before Jordan Ayew converted a penalty to give Ghana the lead at halftime, marking his second goal in as many games.

In the 82nd minute, Muhammad Shaban scored to level the game, prompting Black Stars head coach Otto Addo to make five changes to the starting lineup that faced Nigeria. Newcomers Ebenezer Annan and Mohammed Abu started against Uganda.

At 24 years old, Mukwala has been in impressive form, scoring nine goals and providing an assist in 20 Ghana Premier League matches for Kotoko. Unfortunately, the team has been struggling, managing only one win in their last six games.

Mukwala has been in negotiations with the Porcupine Warriors for a new contract in recent weeks.

