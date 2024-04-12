Asante Kotoko’s problem is not about coaching - Maxwell Konadu

Sports News of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nsoatreman FC coach Maxwell Konadu has shared his thoughts on Asante Kotoko's recent struggles in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.



The Porcupine Warriors have been underperforming in the latter part of the season, managing only one point in their last six matches.



Despite Kotoko's poor form, Konadu, a former coach of the Ghanaian giants, believes that coach Prosper Narteh Ogum should not bear all the blame for the team's current difficulties.



He stresses the importance of providing support to the players from all angles, including fans and the media, to help them rediscover their winning ways.



Konadu stated, "I don't think it's solely a coaching problem. When the players are on the field, it's evident that they lack confidence."



"The expectations placed on the players seem to be overwhelming, and they are missing the mentality needed to perform as Kotoko players, which I think is the root of their struggles."



"This is a crucial moment for the players to receive backing from the media and supporters. Excessive pressure from these parties will not be beneficial; instead, fans should rally behind the coaching staff and players to facilitate a turnaround. The players are not lacking in quality; none of them would be on the bench at any other GPL club, but they seem to be nervous during matches."



Asante Kotoko suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Nsoatreman FC on matchday 25 of the Premier League on Thursday.



Currently sitting in 9th place on the league table with 33 points, Kotoko will be looking to improve their performance in the remaining matches of the season.