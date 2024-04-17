Asante Kotoko's struggles attributed to absence of IMC member Kwesi Appiah

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Osei Owusu Bempah has expressed his disapproval of former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah's decision to lead Kotoko's Interim Management Team.



During a radio interview on LUV FM, Bempah attributed Kotoko's poor season to the limited management structure in place.



Following the dissolution of Kotoko's board in September 2023, Asantehene appointed a four-member IMC with Appiah at the helm. However, Appiah later accepted a coaching deal in Sudan for three years.



With Kotoko's struggles evident in their one win out of nine second-round matches, Bempah highlighted the challenges faced by the team, including Appiah's absence due to his commitments abroad.



Bempah questioned the effectiveness of running a club like Kotoko with only four individuals, especially when one of them, Appiah, is not physically present to oversee operations.



He emphasized the importance of being actively involved in the day-to-day activities of the club, particularly for a Technical Director.



Bempah expressed surprise that Appiah continued to hold the position despite his other commitments, suggesting that he should have recommended other candidates to Nana, considering his external engagements.



He also doubted the effectiveness of having a former Kotoko player with a technical background in a remote position, emphasizing the need for a more hands-on approach to management.