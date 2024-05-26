Asante Kotoko secure 2-0 victory over Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Sunday, 26 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Asante Kotoko secured a league double over their bitter rivals Hearts of Oak this season, triumphing with a 2-0 victory at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday in the 31st week of the Ghana Premier League.



In the first encounter held in Kumasi, Asante Kotoko emerged as winners with a 3-2 scoreline.



The recent match witnessed two goals, both scored by Ugandan striker Steven Mukwala. He found the back of the net just nine minutes into the game and added another in stoppage time.



Mukwala showcased his skill by capitalizing on a remarkable overhead pass and displayed composure as he finished, despite the close pursuit of four Hearts of Oak defenders who failed to challenge him for the first goal.



With this victory, Asante Kotoko climbs to ninth place with 43 points, while Accra Hearts of Oak currently sits in 13th place with 38 points, placing them four points away from the relegation zone.



Asante Kotoko's upcoming fixture is against Accra Great Olympics on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the 32nd week of the Ghana Premier League.



Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak is set to host Nations FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, May 31, 2024, for their week 32 fixture.