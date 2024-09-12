You are here: HomeSports2024 09 12Article 1980635

Source: Kickgh

Asante Kotoko set to adopt Len Clay Stadium as home ground amid Baba Yara closure

Asante Kotoko is set to adopt the Len Clay Sports Stadium in Obuasi as their new home ground for the 2024/25 season due to the temporary closure of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for renovations.

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has recently declared a one-month shutdown of the Baba Yara Stadium, emphasizing the necessity for significant repairs.

This decision follows increasing criticism regarding the pitch's quality, which many believe played a role in Ghana's 1-0 defeat to Angola in the opening match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

This loss not only broke the Black Stars' 24-year unbeaten record at the stadium but also heightened concerns about the playing surface.

