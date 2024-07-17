Asante Kotoko show interest in Berekum Chelsea defender Lord Amoah

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 July 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

Asante Kotoko, the Ghanaian powerhouse, is eyeing a move for Berekum Chelsea's Lord Amoah as they prepare for the upcoming season.



Amoah, 21, had an impressive season with Chelsea in the Ghana Premier League, helping them secure a third-place finish.



With 61 appearances and 8 goals under his belt since his debut, Amoah is a seasoned player in the domestic league.



In the previous season, he featured in 29 matches and contributed three assists to his team.