Asante Kotoko is keen on acquiring the services of defender Emmanuel Ankrah from Bofoakwa Tano in preparation for the upcoming season.



The Porcupine Warriors have identified the young talent as a top transfer target after parting ways with more than 20 players at the conclusion of the previous season.



Read full articlethe exit of several key players, the Kumasi-based club is actively pursuing Ankrah to bolster their squad for the upcoming campaign.



Ankrah, who is also attracting interest from newly-promoted Young Apostle, is poised to make the switch to Asante Kotoko once both parties finalize the terms of his transfer.