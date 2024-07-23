Asante Kotoko to embark on pre-season tour in South Africa on August 15

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Asante Kotoko is making exciting progress as the club plans to embark on a pre-season trip to South Africa on August 15, as per Oyerepa Sports.



This endeavour, spearheaded by the club's life patron, Otumfour Osei Tutu II, is designed to offer the team a chance to train and unite in a new setting, getting ready for the upcoming



season.



The tour will involve a series of friendly matches against local South African clubs, providing the players with valuable experience and exposure in anticipation of the 2024/25 season.



This comes on the heels of Asante Kotoko's recent victory in the Democracy Cup, where they emerged triumphant over their rivals Accra Hearts of Oak to claim the inaugural trophy.



In addition, the Porcupine Warriors have bolstered their squad with several new signings following the departure of 18 players at the end of the 2023/24 season.



The tour in South Africa represents a significant stride in their preparations for a successful campaign.