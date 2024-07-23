You are here: HomeSports2024 07 23Article 1962629

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Asante Kotoko to embark on pre-season tour in South Africa on August 15

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Asante Kotoko team Asante Kotoko team

Asante Kotoko is making exciting progress as the club plans to embark on a pre-season trip to South Africa on August 15, as per Oyerepa Sports.

This endeavour, spearheaded by the club's life patron, Otumfour Osei Tutu II, is designed to offer the team a chance to train and unite in a new setting, getting ready for the upcoming

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment