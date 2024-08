Sports News of Thursday, 29 August 2024

Asante Kotoko has revealed an exhilarating pre-season match against the newly promoted Vision FC from the Ghana Premier League.



This encounter is set to occur on September 1st at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



The announcement, shared on Wednesday through the club's official social media channels, has generated considerable excitement among football fans. This fixture will be



an important preparatory game for both teams as they gear up for the 2024/25 football season.



"The opponent on Sunday is Vision FC," the club stated.