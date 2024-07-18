You are here: HomeSports2024 07 18Article 1961084

Sports News of Thursday, 18 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Asante Kotoko triumphs over Hearts of Oak to win maiden Democracy Cup

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Asante Kotoko players celebrating their victory over Accra Hearts of Oak Asante Kotoko players celebrating their victory over Accra Hearts of Oak

Asante Kotoko emerged victorious in the inaugural Democracy Cup, defeating Accra Hearts of Oak 2-1 on Wednesday, July 17, at the Accra Sports Stadium, continuing their dominance over their rivals.

Justice Blay gave Kotoko the lead in the 30th minute, converting a penalty awarded to the Kumasi-based team. Despite creating several chances, Kotoko ended the first

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment