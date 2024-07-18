Sports News of Thursday, 18 July 2024
Asante Kotoko triumphs over Hearts of Oak to win maiden Democracy Cup
Asante Kotoko players celebrating their victory over Accra Hearts of Oak
Asante Kotoko emerged victorious in the inaugural Democracy Cup, defeating Accra Hearts of Oak 2-1 on Wednesday, July 17, at the Accra Sports Stadium, continuing their dominance over their rivals.
Justice Blay gave Kotoko the lead in the 30th minute, converting a penalty awarded to the Kumasi-based team. Despite creating several chances, Kotoko ended the first
After halftime, Hearts of Oak equalized through Asamoah Boateng, giving their supporters hope for a comeback. However, Amidu restored Kotoko's lead late in the game, securing a 2-1 victory.
This win marked Kotoko's third triumph over Hearts of Oak in the 2023/24 season. The victory also grants Kotoko the opportunity to face DC United in a friendly match later this year.