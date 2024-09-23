"Asante Kotoko were lucky to avoid defeat" - Young Apostles President Anim Addo

Sports News of Monday, 23 September 2024

Source: Kickgh

Young Apostles president Samuel Anim Addo remarked that Asante Kotoko was lucky to escape without a loss in their Ghana Premier League match.



The encounter at Obuasi Len Clay Stadium finished in a 1-1 tie, reflecting a challenging battle for both teams.



The first half ended in an exciting goalless draw, as neither side could take advantage of their chances. Young Apostles took the lead in the 51st minute with a goal from Daniel Lomotey, demonstrating their determination despite Kotoko's control of the ball.