Asantehene commends C&AG's department for economic contributions

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has praised the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD) for its significant contributions to shaping Ghana’s economic landscape.



He commended the department's dedication to fiscal discipline, emphasizing its pivotal role in fostering sustainable development.



The commendation was delivered by Nana Yim Awere Ababio, Toasehene, on behalf of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, during the closing ceremony of the CAGD 2024 annual conference in Kumasi.



The Asantehene highlighted the department's unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and prudent management of the nation’s finances, acknowledging its laudable efforts.



The closing ceremony also marked the launch of several technical tools, including the Enhanced Standard Fixed Assets Register, the International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) Training Manual, IPSAS Compliant Financial Reporting Templates, new GoG Accounting Policies for Covered Entities 2024, IPSAS Compliant Chart of Accounts, and the IPSAS Compliant Checklist.



These tools, deployed by the department, aim to facilitate financial reporting at the national level and various covered entities, ensuring consistency and compliance with international standards.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu emphasized the significance of accounting reforms in the public financial management reform agenda, particularly under IPSAS. He urged accountants to take their responsibilities seriously and use the provided tools to enhance their work.



Mr. Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, the Controller and Accountant-General, expressed that the manuals represented rigorous efforts and dedication to improving financial governance and reporting standards. He highlighted the role of each manual in streamlining financial processes, strengthening accountability, and ensuring compliance with international standards.



The IPSAS Training Manual, in particular, aims to equip professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to implement international standards successfully, facilitating a smooth transition to best practices. The two-day conference, held under the theme "Enhancing Economic Growth through Innovation and Adaptation," provided a platform for discussions on improving economic growth through innovative approaches.