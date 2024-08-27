You are here: HomeSports2024 08 27Article 1974392

AshantiGold SC fans plead with GFA to lift suspension on club

A segment of supporters from AshantiGold Soccer Club has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) leadership to reconsider the suspension imposed on the club.

These fans journeyed from Obuasi to the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram to present their appeal to the GFA in advance of the 30th Ordinary Congress.

The club, which previously held the title of Ghana Premier League champions, has faced suspension since 2023 due to its participation in a match-fixing scandal during the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.

