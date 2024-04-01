You are here: HomeSports2024 04 01Article 1927307

Ashimeru returns from injury in Anderlecht's win over Antwerp

Ghana Black Stars midfielder Majeed Ashimeru made a triumphant return from injury during Anderlecht's victory over Antwerp in the Belgian league championship playoffs.

Ashimeru, who had been sidelined due to an injury sustained at the AFCON 2023, last played for Ghana's Black Stars in Ivory Coast.

The former WAFA academy graduate came on as a late substitute in injury time against Antwerp, showcasing his resilience and determination to return to action.

Anderlecht secured a crucial victory thanks to Killian Sardella's goal in the 52nd minute, enhancing their chances of clinching the Belgian Pro League title this season.

