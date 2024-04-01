Ashimeru returns from injury in Anderlecht's win over Antwerp

Sports News of Monday, 1 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana Black Stars midfielder Majeed Ashimeru made a triumphant return from injury during Anderlecht's victory over Antwerp in the Belgian league championship playoffs.



Ashimeru, who had been sidelined due to an injury sustained at the AFCON 2023, last played for Ghana's Black Stars in Ivory Coast.



The former WAFA academy graduate came on as a late substitute in injury time against Antwerp, showcasing his resilience and determination to return to action.



Anderlecht secured a crucial victory thanks to Killian Sardella's goal in the 52nd minute, enhancing their chances of clinching the Belgian Pro League title this season.