Ashwin shines as India thrash Bangladesh in first Test

Sports News of Sunday, 22 September 2024

Source: BBC

Ravichandran Ashwin claimed six wickets in Bangladesh's second innings, leading India to a commanding 280-run victory in the first Test held in Chennai.



He recorded impressive figures of 6-88 in the fourth innings, securing the win early on day four.



Beginning the day at 158-4 while pursuing a daunting target of 515, Bangladesh struggled to mount a serious challenge, with Ashwin taking three of the six wickets that fell.



In addition to his bowling performance, the all-rounder contributed significantly with the bat, scoring 116 runs in India's first innings.