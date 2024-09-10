Aston Villa defend Champions League ticket prices

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 September 2024

Source: BBC

Aston Villa has responded to criticism from fans regarding their Champions League ticket prices, emphasizing the need to make "tough choices" to remain competitive.



The club faced backlash after announcing ticket prices for home matches this season, which can reach as high as £97.



For the four home games in the new 36-team league format, adult tickets are priced at £85, £94, and £97, while season-ticket holders benefit from reduced prices of £70, £79, and £82.