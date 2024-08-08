Athletic Bilbao plans to offer Spanish Ghanaian winger Nico Williams a new contract

Sports News of Thursday, 8 August 2024

Athletic Bilbao is contemplating the extension of a new contract for Spanish-Ghanaian winger Nico Williams, with particular emphasis on a signing and termination clause.



As Athletic embarks on its summer preparations, the spotlight is firmly on star player Nico Williams, especially following his outstanding display in the European Championship, which has piqued the interest of FC Barcelona.



Read full articlesteadily increasing at Athletic Bilbao. Despite receiving a substantial offer from PSG, it appears that Nico Williams is inclined to remain at San Mamés. In the unpredictable realm of football, circumstances can change rapidly, but it seems probable that Nico will join his brother Iñaki in the upcoming UEFA Europa League.



Athletic is eager to secure Nico Williams, even though he is under contract until 2027. As reported by Mundo Deportivo, the club intends to improve his salary and incorporate a termination clause that aligns with his current performance. The existing buyout clause of 58 million euros is considered insufficient compared to his market value. Nico renewed his contract on December 1, and Athletic is looking to replicate this process in the near future.