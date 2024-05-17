Athletic Bilbao stand firm on €55M release clause for Nico Williams amidst Barcelona interest

Sports News of Friday, 17 May 2024

Athletic Bilbao has firmly stated that they will not engage in negotiations for the transfer of their prized asset, Nico Williams, despite the increasing interest from Spanish giants, Barcelona.



As per a report from Marca, the Basque club is insisting on the complete payment of the player's €55M release clause.



The 21-year-old winger has been a revelation for Athletic Bilbao this season, featuring in 28 La Liga matches, scoring four goals, and providing an impressive 10 assists.



Nico Williams, who happens to be the younger brother of fellow Athletic Bilbao player Inaki Williams, commenced his youth career at the club's academy in 2013 and was promoted to the reserve team in 2020. He made his professional debut for the club in 2021 and has since become a regular member of the squad.



Nico's remarkable performances have not gone unnoticed, and he has also represented Spain at the youth level, making his senior debut for the national team in 2023.



His diligent work ethic and defensive contributions have earned him praise, establishing him as a valuable asset to his team.



With his current market value estimated to be around €60 million, it remains to be seen whether Barcelona or any other interested clubs will be willing to meet Athletic Bilbao's asking price for the highly-rated winger.