Athletic Club confirm Nico Williams absence for showdown match against Girona

Sports News of Saturday, 5 October 2024

Source: Football-espana

Last season, Girona and Athletic Club secured third and fifth places in the La Liga standings, respectively, and both teams are expected to compete for European spots again in the 2024-25 season. Consequently, the upcoming match at Montilivi on Sunday is set to be crucial.



Athletic Club enters the match with strong momentum, having claimed victory in four of their last six matches in all competitions.



However, they will be missing their starting goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala due to suspension following a red card received against Sevilla last weekend, and it has also been confirmed that Nico Williams will be unavailable.