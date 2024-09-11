Atletico Madrid could be without defender for Valencia clash as gruesome injury revealed

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Atletico Madrid has had a relatively injury-free beginning to the season, currently sitting in 3rd place after four matches.



Diego Simeone's team is heavily favored to maintain their unbeaten streak this weekend as they face Valencia at the Metropolitano, although they may be missing Reinildo Mandava.



Reinildo played in the win against Athletic Club before the international break but sustained a severe shin injury during a match with Mozambique after colliding with the post while making a crucial clearance.