Atletico Madrid fans on social media consider terrifying initiative for derby clash with Real Madrid

Sports News of Friday, 27 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

The Madrid derby has witnessed numerous troubling incidents in recent years, particularly with Vinicius Junior facing appalling racial abuse.



Some Atletico Madrid supporters are reportedly exploring ways to evade consequences for their mistreatment of Real Madrid players during the upcoming match on Sunday night.



According to Sport, a segment of these fans is advocating for the use of masks at the Metropolitano Stadium, using the hashtag ‘MetropolitanoWithAMask’ to promote this idea.



Their intention is to hurl insults at players while remaining anonymous to avoid detection by cameras. La Liga President Javier Tebas emphasized this week that any racist remarks made in stadiums will not go unpunished.