Sports News of Monday, 21 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Atletico Madrid pulled off a remarkable comeback to secure a 2-1 victory against Leganes in their La Liga encounter.



Despite trailing early in the match, Atletico's determination saw them equalize and eventually claim the lead, reinforcing their strong form this season.



Meanwhile, Villarreal were held to a 1-1 draw by Getafe, with both sides struggling to find



Read full articlea winning edge in a hard-fought contest.



The draw leaves Villarreal searching for consistency as Getafe continues to show resilience in the league.