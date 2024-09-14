You are here: HomeSports2024 09 14Article 1981226

Source: Football-espana

Atletico Madrid had €20m and €22m summer offers for defender rejected by Valencia

Atletico Madrid sought to acquire two central defenders over the summer transfer window.

They ultimately signed Robin Le Normand and Clement Lenglet, with Lenglet not being the primary target for the club's sporting team.

An agreement for Le Normand was finalized in July, while Atleti explored various alternatives. One such option was Cristhian Mosquera, but Valencia declined to let him go, as no offers met their €25 million asking price.

