Atletico Madrid identify €60m sensation as leading transfer target for 2025

Sports News of Sunday, 13 October 2024

Source: Football-espana

Atletico Madrid made significant investments in the 2024 summer transfer window, acquiring players such as Julian Alvarez, Conor Gallagher, Alexander Sorloth, and Robin Le Normand.



This spending has considerably depleted their financial reserves, yet the club's sporting department continues to pursue targets for the upcoming summer.



They have already identified their primary transfer target for 2025: Alex Baena. Reports from MD indicate that the Villarreal midfielder is a top priority for Los Colchoneros ahead of the next season.