Source: Football-espana

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo demands action amid talk of player strikes

Enrique Cerezo Enrique Cerezo

The current hot topic in football is the excessively packed fixture schedule that clubs are dealing with.

Players like Rodri Hernandez and Jules Kounde have voiced their concerns and are among those willing to strike for a solution. Atletico Madrid's president, Enrique Cerezo, has also weighed in, urging FIFA to take action.

He explained that the congested calendar is not solely a La Liga issue but is determined by FIFA.

Cerezo emphasized the need for dialogue to address the players' concerns about the number of matches, noting that each organization aims to maximize its own interests, often leading to an increase in games.

