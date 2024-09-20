Atletico snatch 90th-minute winner to sink RB Leipzig

Sports News of Friday, 20 September 2024

Source: BBC

Conor Gallagher was substituted in as Atletico Madrid clinched a last-minute victory over RB Leipzig in their Champions League debut.



Benjamin Sesko put the German side ahead with a header in the fourth minute, but Antoine Griezmann leveled the score 28 minutes in, marking his 37th goal in the tournament.



The French World Cup champion netted from the penalty spot with a volley, but RB Leipzig's goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi made an impressive save to prevent him from scoring again.