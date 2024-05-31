Ato Ampah: Ghanaian youngster triumphs over adversity with Chelsea Under-18s

Sports News of Friday, 31 May 2024

Source: Footballghana

Ato Ampah, a young footballer of English and Ghanaian descent, has demonstrated that resilience and determination are crucial for achieving success in the sport.



Despite facing numerous challenges during the 2023/24 season, the talented winger managed to overcome them and ended the season on a positive note with Chelsea Under-18s.



Ampah expressed his joy in winning a trophy with the Blues and having the opportunity to play at Stamford Bridge for the first time in his career.



He believes that the adversity he encountered has only made him stronger and more focused on his goals.