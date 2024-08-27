You are here: HomeSports2024 08 27Article 1974203

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 August 2024

    

Source: Footballghana

Attacker Joseph Paintsil extends appreciation to Ghanaian fans for support during LA Galaxy’s win over Atlanta Utd

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Joseph Paintsil Joseph Paintsil

Joseph Paintsil, the Ghanaian forward, has expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support received from Ghanaian fans during LA Galaxy's home victory against Atlanta United on Sunday night.

The Black Stars striker played the full 90 minutes, contributing to his team's 2-0 triumph in the Major League Soccer (MLS) match.

A group of enthusiastic Ghanaians in the audience demonstrated remarkable support for Joseph Paintsil throughout the game.

In a social media post today, Paintsil conveyed his heartfelt thanks to the Ghanaian supporters, emphasizing that their encouragement was palpable at the Dignity Health Sports Park.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment