Augsburg director Marinko Jurendic explains Patric Pfeiffer's loan to Young Boys BSC

FC Augsburg's Sporting Director, Marinko Jurendic, has disclosed the rationale for loaning Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer to the Swiss club Young Boys BSC.



The former Hamburger SV player is set to join Young Boys in preparation for their UEFA Champions League qualifier against Galatasaray on August 21.



Jurendic remarked, "We reached a mutual agreement that a loan



Read full articleto a club with European ambitions, where Patric can gain regular playing time, is beneficial. The objective is for Patric to acquire experience at a high level with Young Boys, as well as to participate in European competitions."



Pfeiffer, who arrived at Augsburg on a free transfer last season, faced challenges in securing a consistent starting position. His loan to Young Boys is anticipated to afford him considerable playing time during the 2024/25 season.



The 24-year-old defender switched his international allegiance to Ghana in 2022 and has recently obtained his Ghanaian passport, thus becoming eligible to represent the Black Stars. His current contract with Augsburg is valid until the summer of 2027.