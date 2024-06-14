Augustine Arhinful join calls for upgrade of Baba Yara and Accra Sports Stadium

Sports News of Friday, 14 June 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Augustine Arhinful, a former Ghana forward, has recently shown support for the campaign to enhance the Baba Yara and Accra Sports Stadium for international matches.



The Black Stars players expressed their discontent with the Baba Yara pitch before their match against the Central African Republic.



Thomas Partey, the captain of the Black Stars during the games against Mali and the Wild Beast, voiced concerns after a visit from Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



A forward based in Bulgaria also mentioned this week that the playing surfaces have an impact on performance. Arhinful, who represented the Black Stars in the late nineties and early 2000s, emphasizes the importance of ensuring that both national stadiums are in good condition, particularly the grass.