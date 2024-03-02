Augustine Eguavoen appointed interim head coach of Nigeria's Super Eagles

Sports News of Saturday, 2 March 2024

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has named Augustine Eguavoen, former Super Eagles coach, as the interim Head Coach following the departure of Jose Peseiro, whose contract expired.



Eguavoen, 58, brings extensive coaching experience, having previously served as caretaker coach in 2005, replaced Lars Lagerback in 2010, and stepped in for Gernot Rohr in 2021.



Under Peseiro's leadership, the Super Eagles reached the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), narrowly losing to Ivory Coast.



Eguavoen, who led the team to a bronze medal finish in the 2006 AFCON and the Round of 16 in the 2021 tournament, is set to guide the team during the March international window.



This marks another chapter in Eguavoen's coaching journey with the Nigerian national football team.