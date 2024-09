Sports News of Wednesday, 4 September 2024

Source: news.com.au

Australian Paralympic athlete Jaryd Clifford was disqualified and stripped of his bronze medal in the 5000m event due to a rule breach, despite crossing the finish line in third place.



The 25-year-old visually impaired runner and his guide were initially celebrating their achievement before officials intervened.



The disqualification has left Clifford "shattered".