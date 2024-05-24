Austin FC's sporting director refuses to comment on rumoured Osman Bukari links

Sports News of Friday, 24 May 2024

Source: Footballghana

Austin FC's Sporting Director, Rodolfo Borrell, has chosen to remain silent regarding the potential transfer of Osman Bukari from Red Star Belgrade to the Major League Soccer (MLS) side. Despite the Ghanaian winger's impressive performance in the Serbian club, Borrell declined to comment on the reported transfer. He mentioned that he is not active on social media and recalled a previous instance where the team was linked to Chelsea's Thiago Silva.