You are here: HomeSports2024 05 24Article 1942127

Sports News of Friday, 24 May 2024

    

Source: Footballghana

Austin FC's sporting director refuses to comment on rumoured Osman Bukari links

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Rodolfo Borrell Rodolfo Borrell

Austin FC's Sporting Director, Rodolfo Borrell, has chosen to remain silent regarding the potential transfer of Osman Bukari from Red Star Belgrade to the Major League Soccer (MLS) side. Despite the Ghanaian winger's impressive performance in the Serbian club, Borrell declined to comment on the reported transfer. He mentioned that he is not active on social media and recalled a previous instance where the team was linked to Chelsea's Thiago Silva.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment