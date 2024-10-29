Austin stars as Steelers overcome Giants

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Source: BBC

The Pittsburgh Steelers achieved their third consecutive victory with a 26-18 triumph over the New York Giants on Monday, highlighted by Calvin Austin III's two touchdown performances.



The 25-year-old wide receiver made history by scoring the Steelers' first punt return touchdown in almost five years during the third quarter.



As the game was tied in the fourth quarter, quarterback Russell Wilson connected with Austin using his trademark 'moon ball' pass.



"I aim to give my teammates an opportunity," Wilson remarked.



"They consistently make me look good, and they execute impressive plays."