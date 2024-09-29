Australia beat England and rain to win series 3-2

Sports News of Sunday, 29 September 2024

Source: BBC

England's attempt to secure a comeback series victory against Australia was unsuccessful, as the visitors triumphed over the rain in Bristol to clinch the decisive fifth one-day international.



The home team, having rallied from a 2-0 deficit to equalize the series, set a total of 309 after being invited to bat, with Ben Duckett contributing 107 runs—his second century in One Day Internationals—and captain Harry Brook adding 72 runs.



However, this total was deemed unsatisfactory considering the explosive beginning that saw England reach 202-2 within the first 25 overs.