Sports News of Saturday, 5 October 2024

Source: BBC

Australia kicked off their T20 World Cup title defense with a solid six-wicket victory against Sri Lanka in Sharjah.



Despite a brief struggle that saw them at 35-3 while chasing a modest target of 94, opener Beth Mooney's not-out 43 guided the team to victory with 34 balls remaining.



Sri Lanka's batting performance was disappointing, managing only 93-7 in their 20 overs, as Australia showcased their typical dominance.