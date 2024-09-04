Australia cruise to seven-wicket win over Scotland

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 September 2024

Source: BBC

Australia secured a comfortable seven-wicket victory against Scotland at the Grange in the opening T20 international of their three-match series.



After being asked to bat first, Scotland set a target of 155 runs, with opener George Munsey leading the scoring with 28 runs.



Although Jake Fraser-McGurk was dismissed for a duck on his debut, Australia capitalized during the powerplay, achieving a remarkable score of 113-1 within the first six overs.