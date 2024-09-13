You are here: HomeSports2024 09 13Article 1981010

Source: BBC

Australia offer extra funding for Glasgow 2026 bid

Glasgow 2026 would be a smaller-scale event than in 2014 Glasgow 2026 would be a smaller-scale event than in 2014

Glasgow's ongoing efforts to secure the 2026 Commonwealth Games have taken a new turn, as Australian officials have pledged "a multi-million pound investment" to assist in finalizing the agreement.

Recently, it was revealed that the UK government has proposed £2.3 million to address safety and security expenses for the reduced, privately-funded event, contingent upon the Scottish government matching this amount.

Nonetheless, politicians in Holyrood express apprehension regarding what cabinet minister Neil Gray described as the "reputational risk and financial risk" associated with the bid.

