Source: BBC

Australia's Arnold resigns as 'best for the nation'

Graham Arnold's first managerial job was at Sydney United in 1989

Graham Arnold has stepped down as head coach of Australia, citing it as the "best for the nation" following a disappointing start to the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The 61-year-old concludes his second six-year term after an unexpected 1-0 loss to Bahrain at home and a goalless draw with Indonesia. The Socceroos are now in search of a permanent successor ahead of their upcoming qualifier against China on October 10.

In a statement, Arnold mentioned that after the match against Indonesia, he needed to make some decisions and ultimately felt it was time for a change.

