Source: BBC

Australia thrash Wales in WXV2 opener

Australia displayed an impressive performance as they scored six tries to secure a decisive victory against Wales in their WXV2 opener.

This match served as a gratifying redemption for the Wallaroos, who had suffered their first defeat to Wales at Rodney Parade the previous week during a warm-up match.

The encounter in Cape Town appeared poised for another tightly contested battle, with Wales trailing narrowly at 10-5 by halftime. Carys Phillips managed to score for Wales, while Layne Morgan and Eva Karpani contributed tries for the Australian side.

