Austrian lower-tier club SKU Amstetten announce signing of Ghanaian forward Charles-Jesaja Herrmann

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Austrian second-tier team SKU Amstetten has completed the signing of Ghanaian striker Charles-Jesaja Herrmann.



The 24-year-old has made the move from SV Waldhof Mannheim in Germany to join the Austrian 2.Liga side.



Herrmann is anticipated to boost SKU Amstetten's attacking options for the upcoming season.



The club's official statement read, "Charles-Jesaja Herrmann has transferred from SV Waldhof Mannheim



Read full articleto SKU Ertl Glas Amstetten. He is set to reinforce our attacking line after featuring in 21 matches in the third division last season, netting three goals."



Herrmann's football career commenced at Hannover 96, progressing through VfL Wolfsburg's youth setup and earning 26 appearances for Germany's youth national teams (U15 - U19).



After stints at KV Kortrijk in Belgium's top flight and NAC Breda in the Dutch second division, he made the move to Mannheim in 2023.



The forward, who is the son of former Ghanaian international Charles Kwablan Akonnor, is still eligible to represent Ghana at the senior level.



Amstetten has warmly welcomed Herrmann and expressed optimism for his achievements with the team.