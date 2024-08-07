Authorities treated Black Stars players badly in the 90s – Frimpong Manso

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Ghana international Stephen Frimpong Manso has voiced significant concerns regarding the treatment of Black Stars players during the 1990s. The ex-coach of Bibiani Gold Stars represented the Black Stars from 1987 to 1994.



In an interview with Joy Sports, he underscored the poor conditions players endured during training camps, pointing to insufficient facilities and substandard living arrangements. Frimpong



Read full articleManso disclosed that the Sports Ministry and other relevant authorities largely overlooked these matters.



He acknowledged former Ghana coach Burkhard Ziese for intervening to improve the players' circumstances. “He [Burkhard Ziese] instilled discipline. Many aspects were not functioning well at that time, but he arrived and transformed everything. That was when we began to achieve success... discipline was lacking, and he also advocated for the players' welfare,” Frimpong Manso stated.



“He would advocate with the authorities, the ministry, and everyone involved to secure what was necessary... at times, we would be competing against teams like Ivory Coast while staying in Winneba. They would be accommodated in a five-star hotel, while the home team received inadequate treatment. The conditions in Winneba were widely recognized as subpar.



The pitch was poor, and we faced issues with our meals... yet our opponents enjoyed five-star accommodations and meals. It was illogical. He came in and altered those narratives, ensuring we received proper treatment before matches.



There was an instance when we camped in Obuasi, and someone provided us with a substantial amount of money, which the ministry subsequently took to Accra. This troubled him greatly.



Why would they take money intended for the players to Accra? When we relocated to Accra, he arranged for us to stay at Labadi Beach Hotel, ordered food and drinks, and invited the same individual who had taken the funds. He was unaware that the money he took was meant for us.