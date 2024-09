Sports News of Sunday, 22 September 2024

Source: BBC

Lando Norris has lost the lead on the first lap on the previous five occasions he has taken pole in

Lando Norris from McLaren expressed that it is "pretty cool" to be competing for victory in the Singapore Grand Prix alongside Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.



Having secured pole position for the race, Norris is currently 59 points behind Verstappen in the championship standings and is focused on narrowing that gap.



The British driver described the experience as "awesome" as he strives to challenge his rivals.