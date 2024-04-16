Awinongya Jr. clinches victory at Chicago Golden Gloves Championship

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Source: GNA

Joseph “JoJo” Awinongya Jr. etched his name in boxing history last Saturday, when he won a title in the 165ilbs category at the 2024 Chicago Golden Gloves 2024 tournament.



Competing in the 165 lb, Junior Open division, JoJo delivered a masterful performance, earning a unanimous decision over his formidable adversary, Yandel “YANDEL” Hernandez from Knuckleheads Boxing Gym.



The electrifying showdown unfolded at Cicero Stadium, where JoJo’s unwavering resolve and technical finesse captivated the audience.



Among those who came to witness and support JoJo were Father Michael Pfleger, former Secretary of State Jesse White, Wasfi Tolaymat, Michael Mikuska, Tyrone

Muhammad with ECCSC, and Dr. Cornel Darden Jr.



Their presence added an extra layer of motivation and camaraderie to JoJo’s journey to victory.



Hailing from the esteemed Sam Colonna Boxing Gym, Joseph Awinongya Jr. has dedicated countless hours to honing his craft under the guidance of seasoned trainers.



His relentless pursuit of excellence culminated in this remarkable achievement.

“Joseph’s dedication and heart have been evident throughout his journey.



“His unwavering commitment to the sport has paid off, and we couldn’t be prouder,” remarked Coach Sam Colonna.



The Chicago Golden Gloves has a storied legacy, and JoJo’s name now graces the annals alongside other legendary champions.



His victory serves as an inspiration to aspiring boxers, emphasizing the importance of hard work and perseverance.



Founded in 1923, the Chicago Golden Gloves remains one of the most prestigious amateur boxing tournaments in the United States. It has launched the careers of

numerous professional boxers and continues to thrive