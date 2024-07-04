Ayew bothers spends time with family in native hometown Paga

Sports News of Thursday, 4 July 2024

Source: Football Ghana

Andre and Jordan Ayew have returned to their hometown of Paga in Ghana's Upper East Region for a well-deserved break following the conclusion of the football season.



The brothers, who play for Le Havre and Crystal Palace respectively, joined family members in Paga to relax after a busy year on the field.



Andre, the Black Stars captain, faces uncertainty about his future at Le Havre after his contract expired in July.



Despite missing recent World Cup qualifiers, Jordan played a crucial role, scoring in victories against Mali and Central Africa Republic.



Both players look forward to rejoining their clubs for pre-season preparations in Europe.