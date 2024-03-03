Ayew recalls on Swansea's transfer and success

Sports News of Sunday, 3 March 2024

Andre Ayew, the captain of the Black Stars, has recalled the decision-making in his transfer to Swansea City A.F.C. in 2015, expressing contentment with his decision.



Upon joining Swansea in 2015, the Ghanaian player made an immediate impact in the Premier League, scoring a debut goal against Chelsea Football Club, earning him the prestigious Premier League's 'Player of the Month' award in England.



Ayew transferred to West Ham United for a fee of £20.5 million after a successful period with Swansea in 2016, during which he performed well.



However, closing the transfer season in 2018, he completed a deadline-day return to Swansea City for a reported £18 million rising to £20 million with add-ons.



Determining his decision to join Swansea in 2015, Ayew stated, "Back in France, Swansea wasn't a well-known club. While bigger teams expressed interest, their style of play didn't align with mine. Swansea offered me a crucial role, and the financial aspect was also appealing. It turned out to be the right decision for me. Upon arrival, I was recognized as the Premier League's best player for the month."



Now playing for Le Havre in Ligue 1, Ayew's outstanding performance in February earned him the Player of the Month award from his current club, marking eight years since his move to Swansea.



After winning Marseille's Best Player for the Season for 2010–11, the Black Stars captain joined Premier Swansea City on a free transfer on 10 June 2015, signing a four-year contract.