Azumah Nelson reveals reason why his son decided to quit boxing

Sports News of Friday, 12 April 2024

Azumah Nelson has disclosed the reason why his son, Dalvin Azumah Nelson Jr, opted to leave the sport after being involved in it during his formative years.



During an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, Azumah stated that his son has chosen a different career path, citing that the demands and commitment required in professional boxing did not align with his interests.



Despite this decision, Azumah Nelson expressed his full support for his son, underscoring that he continues to fulfill his paternal duties in his son's chosen field.



"He realized that boxing may not be the most suitable path for individuals from privileged backgrounds. The sport is often linked with perseverance and resilience, traits commonly found in those facing challenges. I respect his choice to move away from boxing, as he was the one who experienced the physical toll," Azumah Nelson stated.



Looking back on his own boxing journey, Azumah Nelson shared some insights into his fighting tactics, emphasizing his ability to stay composed and not be provoked by opponents.



"I always made sure not to let my emotions get the best of me during fights because losing control could impact the match's outcome. It is essential to stay focused and composed, ignoring any attempts to unsettle you," he elaborated.